Proctor/Hermantown Mirage win and move on

The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage have advanced to the next round after a 4-3 victory over the Mankato East Cougars in the playoff knock-out game.

The Mirage took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nya Sieger. Reese Heitzman and Jane Eckstrom assisted.

Reese Heitzman scored early in the second period, assisted by Katie Sandelin and Jane Eckstrom.

Midway through, Ella Rothe scored a goal, assisted by Rylee Kalkbrenner and Natalya Hooey, making the score 3-0.

The Cougars narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period when Jessica Eykyn scored.

The Cougars narrowed the gap again early into the third when Brielle Newton found the back of the net.

Reese Heitzman increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Nya Sieger and Morgan Lavalley.

McKenzie Keller narrowed the gap to 4-3 six minutes later, assisted by Kailey Newton.