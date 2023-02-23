Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Proctor/Hermantown Mirage win and move on

The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage have advanced to the next round after a 4-3 victory over the Mankato East Cougars in the playoff knock-out game.

img_500256692_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 23, 2023 12:36 AM

The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage have advanced to the next round after a 4-3 victory over the Mankato East Cougars in the playoff knock-out game.

The Mirage took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nya Sieger. Reese Heitzman and Jane Eckstrom assisted.

Reese Heitzman scored early in the second period, assisted by Katie Sandelin and Jane Eckstrom.

Midway through, Ella Rothe scored a goal, assisted by Rylee Kalkbrenner and Natalya Hooey, making the score 3-0.

The Cougars narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period when Jessica Eykyn scored.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cougars narrowed the gap again early into the third when Brielle Newton found the back of the net.

Reese Heitzman increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Nya Sieger and Morgan Lavalley.

McKenzie Keller narrowed the gap to 4-3 six minutes later, assisted by Kailey Newton.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.