Proctor/Hermantown Mirage win 5-1 on the road against Duluth Northern Stars
The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage won on the road on Saturday, handing the Duluth Northern Stars a defeat 5-1.
Next up:
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Northern Stars hosting the Bluejackets at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena and the Mirage visiting the Rebels at 7:30 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center.