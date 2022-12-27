Proctor/Hermantown Mirage win 4-1 at home against Crookston Pirates

The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage won at home on Monday, handing the Crookston Pirates a defeat 4-1.

The hosting Mirage took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Reese Heitzman. Ava Anick assisted.

The Mirage increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Reese Heitzman scored again, assisted by Jane Eckstrom and Hailey Jussila.

The Mirage increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Hannah Graves late in the first, assisted by Sophie Parendo and Ayla Milbridge.

The Mirage scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The win over the Pirates means that the Mirage have five home wins in a row.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Mirage will host the Warriors at 7 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens - Warroad Holiday Invitational, and the Pirates will visit the Panthers at 3 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens Arena - Warroad Holiday Invitational.