Proctor/Hermantown Mirage keep winning at home – beat Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers 4-3

The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage are enjoying playing at home, and home win number 10 in a row came at Hermantown Arena. The game finished 4-3.

Proctor/Hermantown's Nya Sieger scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jane Eckstrom. Rylee Kalkbrenner and Nya Sieger assisted.

The Mirage increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Izy Fairchild beat the goalie, assisted by Natalie Berg.

The Hilltoppers narrowed the gap to 2-1 three minutes into the period when Hailey Cummins netted one, assisted by Danica Mark.

The Mirage made it 3-1 with a goal from Izy Fairchild.

Danica Mark narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period, assisted by Meredith Boettcher and Fianne Makela.

Ilsa Lindaman tied the game 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Meredith Boettcher.

Nya Sieger took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Ella Rothe.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Thursday. The Mirage will host the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Hermantown Arena, and the Hilltoppers will visit the Rebels at 6 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.