Proctor/Hermantown Mirage got a shut out against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage picked up a decisive home win against the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The hosting Mirage opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Anika Burke scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Hannah Graves.

The Mirage increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Ella Rothe scored, assisted by Megan Bonfigt and Ava Anick.

The Mirage increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute of the second period when Natalie Berg scored, assisted by Nya Sieger and Izy Fairchild.

4-0 goal came from Hailey Jussila who increased the Mirage's lead, early.

The Mirage have now racked up four straight home wins.

Coming up:

The Mirage host the Crookston Pirates on Monday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens Arena - Warroad Holiday Invitational. The Lumberjacks will face Duluth Marshall on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena.