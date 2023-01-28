Proctor/Hermantown Mirage couldn't stop Hill-Murray Pioneers' winning run

The Hill-Murray Pioneers and the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage met on Friday. Hill-Murray came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-0.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Chloe Boreen found the back of the net, assisted by Ellah Hause and Shae Stinnett.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Chloe Boreen netted one yet again, assisted by Shae Stinnett and Regan Berglund.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 4-0, after only 29 seconds into the third period when Chloe Boreen beat the goalie again, assisted by Ellah Hause. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next games:

The Pioneers travel to Holy Angels on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena. The Mirage visit Superior to play the Spartans on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center.