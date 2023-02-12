Sponsored By
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Proctor/Hermantown Mirage clinch the series against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

The 4-0 win at home sealed the series for the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage against the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks. The result means Proctor/Hermantown won in 1-0 games.

February 11, 2023 09:04 PM
The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Izy Fairchild. Hannah Graves assisted.

Izy Fairchild scored in the second period.

The Mirage made it 3-0 with a goal from Mya Gunderson.

The Mirage made it 4-0 when Reese Heitzman netted one, assisted by Ava Anick and Morgan Lavalley late in the second period.

