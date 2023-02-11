Prior Lake Lakers win in overtime thriller to decide series

The Prior Lake Lakers have secured victory in the series against the Eden Prairie Eagles in 1-0 games. The series was decided with a 2-1 win in a game that went to overtime.

Prior Lake's Ava Guillemette scored the game-winning goal.

The Eagles started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Annabel Mehta scoring in the first minute.

Ava Guillemette tied it up 1-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Lula Swanson . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 32:03 before Ava Guillemette scored the game-winner for the home team.