Prior Lake Lakers win 5-1 at home against Hopkins/Park Nordics

The Prior Lake Lakers won at home on Tuesday, handing the Hopkins/Park Nordics a defeat 5-1.

The hosting Lakers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Clara Gillen . Lana Disrud and Siena Kropp assisted.

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Ava Guillemette scored, assisted by Lula Swanson .

Nordics' Sofia Hoffman tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Avery Shaw and Rowan Jansen assisted.

The Lakers made it 3-1 with a goal from Lula Swanson.

The Lakers increased the lead to 4-1, after only 37 seconds into the third period when Gianna Neist beat the goalie.

Lana Disrud increased the lead to 5-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Tessa Ginkel and Siena Kropp.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Thursday, with the Lakers hosting Lakeville South at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena, and the Nordics hosting Woodbury at 7 p.m. CST at Bielenberg Sports Center.