Prior Lake Lakers victorious against Eden Prairie Eagles

The Prior Lake Lakers defeated the Eden Prairie Eagles 6-2 on Tuesday.

The Lakers opened strong, early in the game with Lula Swanson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Brooke Holmes and Ava Guillemette .

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Brooke Holmes struck, assisted by Jaiden Zollman and Lula Swanson.

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Ella Konrad in the middle of the first period, assisted by Natalie McNeil and Genevieve Streed.

The Lakers scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Lula Swanson increased the lead to 4-2 in the third period, assisted by Addi Heinicke .

Lula Swanson increased the lead to 5-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Ava Guillemette and Addi Heinicke.

Olivia Drumm increased the lead to 6-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Courtney Briggs and Lana Disrud .

Next up:

The Lakers travel to the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Eagles will face Chaska/Chanhassen at home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center - Mid-Winter Meltdown.