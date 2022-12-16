Prior Lake Lakers grab extra point vs. Eastview Lightning in overtime

The Eastview Lightning and the visiting Prior Lake Lakers tied 3-3 in regulation on Thursday. Prior Lake beat Eastview in overtime 4-3.

Prior Lake's Ava Guillemette scored the game-winning goal.

The Lightning took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ella Schaefer . Maisie Carney assisted.

The Lakers' Ava Guillemette tied the game late in the first, assisted by Siena Kropp and Jaiden Zollman .

The Lakers' Jaiden Zollman took the lead late into the first, assisted by Siena Kropp and Ava Anderson .

The Lightning scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Lakers tied the score 3-3 early into the third period when Ava Guillemette found the back of the net again, assisted by Sydney Kashmark and Jaiden Zollman.

In overtime, it took 1:56 before Ava Guillemette scored the game-winner for the road team.

Coming up:

The Lightning host the Lakeville South Cougars in the next game at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena. The same day, the Lakers will host the Irish at 1 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center.