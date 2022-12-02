Prior Lake Lakers grab extra point vs. Burnsville in overtime

The Burnsville and the visiting Prior Lake Lakers tied 2-2 in regulation on Thursday. Prior Lake beat Burnsville in overtime 3-2.

Prior Lake's Brooke Holmes scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Lakers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Lula Swanson . Brooke Holmes and Ava Guillemette assisted.

Brooke Holmes increased the lead to 2-0 in the third period, assisted by Ava Guillemette.

Ella Bond narrowed the gap to 2-1 only seconds later.

Lauren Janisch tied the game 2-2 five minutes later, assisted by Heidi Deuel. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:54 before Brooke Holmes scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Sydney Kashmark and Ava Guillemette.

Next up:

The Burnsville players host the Apple Valley Eagles in the next game at home on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The same day, the Lakers will host the Cougars at 1 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center.