Prior Lake Lakers got a shut out against Rosemount Irish

The Prior Lake Lakers picked up a decisive home win against the Rosemount Irish. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The Lakers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Ava Guillemette . Brooke Holmes assisted.

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period when Lula Swanson scored, assisted by Brooke Holmes and Ava Guillemette. The 2-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Lakers play Eden Prairie away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center. The Irish will face Albert Lea at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center.