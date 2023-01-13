Prior Lake Lakers couldn't stop star-studded Apple Valley Eagles from winning

The Apple Valley Eagles and the Prior Lake Lakers met on Thursday. Apple Valley came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-3.

The hosting Eagles started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Avery Ryan scoring in the first period, assisted by Makayla Moran and Marie Moran .

The Lakers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Brooke Holmes late in the first period.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Eagles.

Lula Swanson tied it up 3-3 early into the third period, assisted by Abby Grove and Gianna Neist .

Marie Moran took the lead eight minutes later, assisted by Avery Ryan and Makayla Moran.

Makayla Moran increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later.

Mazy Ryan increased the lead to 6-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Faith Dougan and Marie Moran.

Next games:

The Eagles play Mankato East away on Friday at 5 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Lakers will face Burnsville at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center.