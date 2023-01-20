Prior Lake Lakers couldn't stop Lakeville South Cougars' winning run
The Lakeville South Cougars and the Prior Lake Lakers met on Thursday. Lakeville South came into the game off the back of a run of eight successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-0.
The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Cougars took the lead when Josie Grossman scored assisted by Ella Fowler.
Hana Fowler then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-0. Greta Heit assisted.
In the end the 3-0 came from Josie Grossman who increased the Cougars' lead, assisted by Hana Fowler and Senna Hofmann, late in the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.
Next up:
The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Cougars will host the Burnsville players at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena, and the Lakers will visit the Tigers at 5 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena.