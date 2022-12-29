Presley Dockter scores four in Windom Eagles win over Prairie Centre North Stars

Presley Dockter struck four times as the Windom Eagles beat the Windom Eagles 6-1 on the road.

Marissa Becker scored the other two goals for Windom, and Kyra Swanson scored for Prairie Centre.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Presley Dockter. Madyson Fredin assisted.

The Eagles' Marissa Becker increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Marenna Bang and Mataya Hall.

The Eagles increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Marissa Becker late into the first.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Eagles led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Presley Dockter increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period.

Next games:

The Eagles play against Mankato West on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena. The North Stars will face International Falls on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.