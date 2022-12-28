Prairie Centre North Stars win 5-3 at home against Worthington Trojans

The Prairie Centre North Stars won at home on Tuesday, handing the Worthington Trojans a defeat 5-3.

The hosting North Stars took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Natasha Ludwig .

The North Stars' Kyra Swanson increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Allie Lemke .

Kyra Swanson scored early into the second period, assisted by Natasha Ludwig and Katelyn Jones .

The North Stars increased the lead to 4-0, after only 27 seconds into the third period when Kyra Swanson beat the goalie again.

The Trojans narrowed the gap to 4-1 early in the third period when Peyton Nickel found the back of the net, assisted by Marin Pederson .

The Trojans narrowed the gap again with a goal from Lauren Nelson , assisted by Riley Nickel at 4:47 into the third period.

The Trojans narrowed the gap again late in the third when Cadence Van Ede scored.

Natasha Ludwig increased the lead to 5-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Dalelyn Diedrich.

The North Stars were whistled for no penalties, while the Trojans received no penalties.

Next games:

The North Stars will travel to the International Falls Broncos on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena. The Trojans will face Marshall at home on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena.