Prairie Centre North Stars secure much-needed win

The Prairie Centre North Stars have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Lakes Lakers, things are looking brighter.

The visiting North Stars started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Natasha Ludwig scoring in the first minute, assisted by Dalelyn Diedrich.

The North Stars' Naomi Dalton increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Natasha Ludwig.

Kaydence Thorsteinson scored late into the second period, assisted by Jaelynn Jensen.

Coming up:

The Lakers host International Falls on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena. The North Stars visit Breckenridge-Wahpeton to play the Blades on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena.