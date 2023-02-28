Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Post-Tourney Notebook: Minnesota girls all-tournament teams, Ryan Kraft, Zoe Laming and more

Find out who made the all-tournament team, the coach of the year in Class AA, and a couple notes on standout players from the past week

Moorhead vs Gentry Academy_0585.jpg
Gentry Academy goaltender Zoe Laming (35) and forward Elsa Myers (12) keep out a shot by Moorhead forward Addie Salvevold (25) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 28, 2023 10:47 AM

ST. PAUL — Find out who made the Minnesota girls high school hockey tournament all-tournament team, the coach of the year in Class AA, and a couple notes on standout players from the past week

All-Tournament Teams

Class A:

  • F: Nya Sieger (Proctor/Hermantown)
  • F: Kenzie Keller (Mankato East / Wisconsin-Eau Claire)
  • F: Rylee Bartz (Warroad / St. Thomas)
  • F: Kate Johnson (Warroad / Bemidji State)
  • F: Talya Hendrickson (Warroad / Bemidji State)
  • F: Zoe Lopez (Orono)
  • D: Abby Chamernick (Warroad / Hamline)
  • D: Katy Comstock (Warroad)
  • D: Mae Grandy (Orono)
  • D: Lily Pachl (South St. Paul)
  • G: Delaney Norman (South St. Paul)
  • G: Celia Dahl (Orono)

Class AA:

  • F: Lindzi Avar (Minnetonka / Cornell)
  • F: Hannah Halverson (Edina / Wisconsin)
  • F: Maya Engler (Andover)
  • F: Ella Boerger (Andover / St. Thomas)
  • F: Cara Sajevic (Gentry Academy / St. Thomas)
  • F: Grace Delmonico (Gentry Academy / St. Thomas)
  • D: JuliAnna Gazdik (Gentry Academy / Minnesota State)
  • D: Jenessa Gazdik (Gentry Academy / Minnesota State)
  • D: Cailin Mumm (Andover / St. Thomas)
  • D: Olivia Dronen (Moorhead / Bemidji State)
  • G: Zoe Laming (Gentry Academy / Northland)
  • G: Uma Corniea (Edina / Princeton)

Gentry's goaltender earns All-Tourney Team honor after 'performance of a lifetime'

ADVERTISEMENT

Gentry Academy goaltender, Zoe Laming (Northland College), was a relatively unknown name coming into the state tournament, but after winning the Class AA title and only allowing two goals the entire tournament, fans started to notice her standout performance. The senior earned a 22-save shutout against fifth-seeded Moorhead in the quarterfinals, then made 26 saves in an overtime victory against top-ranked Minnetonka and allowed just one goal on 20 shots in the title game against reigning state champion Andover.

Laming ended up being the only non-Division I committed player on the all-tournament team, aside from Maya Engler of Andover who is only a sophomore and cannot commit to a program until this summer. Only two netminders made the AA all-tourney team, so Laming made the cut alongside 2023 Senior Goalie of the Year Uma Corniea of Edina.

"Zoe was a surprised in terms of we knew she played well, but we didn't know that she would give us like an MVP-style performance," said Stars' head coach Billy Hengen after Saturday's game.

"She's like the voice of the team, the mature one," he added. "It's one of those things where the lights turned on and she decided she was gonna have her best performance of her life."

Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0943.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Gentry's Ellie Sarauer rewarded with OT goal after teammate's 'rip it' mentality
Minnetonka scored just two minutes into the game but couldn't find the back of the net for the rest of the 49 minutes of the semifinal match.
February 24, 2023 11:45 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Moorhead vs Gentry Academy_0638.jpg
Minnesota Girls
McFeely: Moorhead High, NDSU grad the money behind controversial hockey power Gentry Academy
Chuck Lucius made his fortune in wealth management and insurance industries before founding school that beat Spuds girls in state tournament.
February 28, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
Andover vs Gentry Academy_1180.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Alexa Hanrahan's first career hat trick leads Gentry Academy to Class AA state title
The streaking Stars beat every team ranked above them on their path to a first girls state championship.
February 25, 2023 10:26 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson

Even Laming's teammates were blown away by her performance and spoke very highly of her character.

"You know, this entire tournament I don't think I saw her flustered once," said senior Grace Delmonico (St. Cloud State). "She was calm every shot, every puck that went at her she was calm, so that definitely helped the team."

Many of the Gentry players enjoy calling Laming 'mom' because of her leadership and maturity on and off the ice.

ADVERTISEMENT

It only takes one opportunity on the big stage to make a name for yourself and Zoe Laming did just that after allowing just two goals at state and helping propel Gentry Academy to a final record of 27-2 in 2022-23.

Herb Brooks award winners

Anna Rader, Mankato East, Class A

Lauren O'Hara, Centennial/Spring Lake Park, Class AA

Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_1179.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Ms. Hockey finalist Lauren O'Hara caps off high school career with state tournament appearance
Centennial/Spring Lake Park senior captain Lauren O'Hara has 168 points over her five varsity seasons and is committed to play at the University of Minnesota in the fall.
February 24, 2023 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Kraft wins AA Coach of the Year

Moorhead's Ryan Kraft is the Class AA Coach of the Year after the Spuds ended the 2022-23 season with a 22-9 overall record and earned the consolation championship title at state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just a few years ago in 2018-19, the Spuds had only two wins the entire season (2-20-3), and now made their first state tournament appearance since 2006 in 2023. Moorhead also has two Division I players now on the roster in Olivia Dronen (Bemidji State) and Taylor Brueske (Quinnipiac).

The Spuds have improved leaps and bounds over the past couple of years and will likely be the favorite to win their section next year in 2023-24.

20221226_Andover vs. Moorhead girls_036.jpg
Moorhead goaltender Taylor Kressin (30) Andover forward Hannah Christenson (9) ;Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, Andover vs. Moorhead at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minn.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Stylish teams at the tourney

The Rink Live found a couple of teams at the state tournament wearing some stylish head-wear, check it out!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
Rosemount vs Andover_0411.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Andover's Ella Boerger captures Ms. Hockey honors
Boerger netted 231 points over her four varsity seasons with the Huskies and earned two state titles during her time there. The two-time captain will play at St. Thomas in the fall.
February 26, 2023 03:16 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Lakeville North vs Edina_1133.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Uma Corniea wins 2023 Senior Goalie of the Year Award
The Edina goaltender won three state titles over her six varsity seasons. She never finished worse than third place in the state of Minnesota over her entire high school career.
February 26, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Orono vs Warroad_1317.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Put Warroad on repeat as Warriors win Class A championship once again
The Warriors earn a 3-1 victory over third-seeded Orono to bring the girls program its fourth state title
February 25, 2023 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0943.jpg
Minnesota Girls
State Tourney Notebook Day 3: Andover's depth, connections in Hockeytown, pep bands and more
Take a deeper look at what happened during Friday's semifinals and get a feel for some of the team's headed to the title match.
February 25, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf