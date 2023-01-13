Post scores 2 in Park Wolfpack's win over Woodbury Royals

The Park Wolfpack bested the hosting Woodbury Royals 6-3 on Tuesday.

The Wolfpack increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Madison Brinkman scored, assisted by Taylar Nadler and Natalie Post.

The Wolfpack increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Natalie Post scored, assisted by Taylar Nadler and Maggie Jensen.

The Wolfpack's Alaina Post increased the lead to 4-0 in the first period.

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack increased the lead to 5-3 within the first minute when Alaina Post netted one yet again.

The Wolfpack increased the lead to 6-3, after only zero seconds into the third period when Taylar Nadler found the back of the net. The 6-3 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Royals will host the Marauders at 4 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena and the Wolfpack will play against the Ponies at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center.