Portner scores twice in Minnesota River Bulldogs' win over Waconia Wildcats

The Minnesota River Bulldogs bested the hosting Waconia Wildcats 5-3 on Thursday.

The Wildcats scored three goals in first period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the first break.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Bulldogs led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Makenna Mueller increased the lead to 5-3 early into the third period, assisted by Makenna Andresen.

Next games:

The Wildcats play Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena. The Bulldogs will face Albert Lea at home on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena.