Pool's two goals net Forest Lake Rangers victory over Fort Frances Muskie

The Forest Lake Rangers defeated the visiting Fort Frances Muskie on Thursday, ending 7-1.

The Rangers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Samantha Pool . Abigail Sklavenitis assisted.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Rangers.

Courtney Mccoy narrowed the gap to 7-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Marlee Bliss and Kiera Fairnington.

Next up:

The Muskie play against International Falls on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center. The Rangers will face Roseville/Mahtomedi on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena.