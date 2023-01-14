Points were split when Warroad Warriors hosted Alexandria Cardinals

The home-team Warroad Warriors and the visiting Alexandria Cardinals got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 1-1.

The Cardinals took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ella Westlund. Lauren Maras and Cadence Ellingson assisted.

The Warriors tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Kate Johnson halfway through the first, assisted by Talya Hendrickson and Rylee Bartz.

The Warriors were whistled for no penalties, while the Cardinals received no penalties.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Warriors will host the Cardinals at 3 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena, and the Cardinals will visit the Rams at 2 p.m. CST at Rams Sports Center.