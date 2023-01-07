Points were split when South St. Paul Packers hosted Orono Spartans

The home-team South St. Paul Packers and the visiting Orono Spartans got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 3-3.

The Spartans took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Zoe Lopez. Grace Bickett and Mae Grandy assisted.

The Packers tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Sarah Wincentsen scored.

The Packers made it 2-1 midway through when Alyiah Danielson beat the goalie, assisted by Lily Pachl and Paige Johnson .

The Spartans made it 2-2 with a goal from Alex Paulsen .

Maddy Kimbrel took the lead in the third period, assisted by Allie Pleimann.

Alida Ahern tied it up 3-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Sarah Wincentsen and Lily Pachl.

Coming up:

The Packers play North St. Paul/Tartan away on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Tartan Ice Arena. The Spartans will face Northfield at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.