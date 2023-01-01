Points were split when Osseo/Park Center Stars hosted Bemidji Lumberjacks

The home-team Osseo/Park Center Stars and the visiting Bemidji Lumberjacks got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 0-0.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Stars will play the Elks at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center, and the Lumberjacks will play the Warriors at 7:30 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens.