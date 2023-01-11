Points were split when Orono Spartans hosted Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights

The home-team Orono Spartans and the visiting Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 5-5.

The visiting Red Knights opened strong, early in the game with Avalyn Mikkelson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Addison Morris.

The Spartans tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first period when Maddy Kimbrel scored, assisted by Macy Rasmussen and Allie Pleimann.

The Red Knights' Lulu Rucinski took the lead late into the first, assisted by Bailey Gray and Kaeli Koopman.

The Spartans' Kali Schmidt tied it up 2-2 late in the first, assisted by Zoe Lopez.

The Red Knights scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

The Spartans tied the score 4-4 early into the third period when Zoe Lopez netted one.

Zoe Lopez took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Macy Rasmussen.

Ella Pasqua tied the game 5-5 two minutes later, assisted by Kendall Hassler.

Next games:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Spartans hosting the Jaguars at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden, and the Red Knights playing the Eagles at 5 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.