Points were split when Northern Tier Stars hosted Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters

The home-team Northern Tier Stars and the visiting Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 3-3.

The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Molly Larson. Makenna Sanders assisted.

The Stars' Natalie Cheney increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Molly Larson.

Zoe Moore scored early in the second period, assisted by Mia Cheesebrough and Aubrey Cunningham .

The Riveters tied the score 2-2 within the first minute when Ella Johnson beat the goalie.

Tori Thurmer took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Brooklyn Carlsten.

Evie Daly tied it up 3-3 late into the third period, assisted by Bryn Christopherson and Josie Daly .

Coming up:

The Riveters play against Visitation on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum. The Stars will face Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Ridder Arena.