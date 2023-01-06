SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Points were split when Fairmont Cardinals hosted Worthington Trojans

The home-team Fairmont Cardinals and the visiting Worthington Trojans got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 0-0.

img_500214338_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 05, 2023 09:27 PM
Share

The home-team Fairmont Cardinals and the visiting Worthington Trojans got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 0-0.

Next games:

The Cardinals host Marshall on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Fairmont-Martin County Arena. The Trojans host Waseca to play the Bluejays on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.

Related Topics: WORTHINGTON