Points were split when Fairmont Cardinals hosted Worthington Trojans
The home-team Fairmont Cardinals and the visiting Worthington Trojans got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 0-0.
Next games:
The Cardinals host Marshall on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Fairmont-Martin County Arena. The Trojans host Waseca to play the Bluejays on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.