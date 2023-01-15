Points were split when Duluth Northern Stars hosted Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

The home-team Duluth Northern Stars and the visiting Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 3-3.

The Northern Stars took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Grace Karakas. Lucy Fellman assisted.

The Lumberjacks tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Taylor Wick late into the first, assisted by Brayley Merrier .

Lydia Saxin took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Bailey Coole .

Emily Litchke tied it up 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Erin Loeb .

Allie Jones took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Francesca Halverson.

Gracyn Schipper tied the game 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Mae McCall and Bailey Coole.

Next up:

The Northern Stars host Forest Lake on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Heritage Center Arena. The Lumberjacks will face Northern Tier on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.