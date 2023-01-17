Points were split when Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks hosted Moose Lake Area Rebels

The home-team Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks and the visiting Moose Lake Area Rebels got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 1-1.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Lumberjacks will play the Bluejackets at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center, and the Rebels will play the Lightning at 7:30 p.m. CST at Riverside Ice Arena.