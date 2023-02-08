Points were split when Breck Mustangs hosted North St. Paul/Tartan TNT

The home-team Breck Mustangs and the visiting North St. Paul/Tartan TNT got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 1-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the TNT took the lead when Ellie Volkers scored the first goal assisted by Katelyn Hackman .

The Mustangs made it 1-1 with a goal from Mary Knoll.

Coming up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Mustangs will face Minneapolis on the road at 2 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden, while the TNT host Hill-Murray at 2 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.