Points were split as Rochester Mayo Spartans hosted Visitation Blazers

The home-team Rochester Mayo Spartans and the visiting Visitation Blazers claimed a point each with a 3-3 draw in the game on Saturday.

The visiting Blazers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Kate Killian . Anne Killian and Gracia Munoz assisted.

Gracia Munoz scored early into the second period, assisted by Kate Killian.

Seven minutes into the period, Andrea Augeson scored a goal, assisted by Claire Seims, making the score 2-1.

The Spartans made it 2-2 with a goal from Cass Arendt .

The Blazers took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Gracia Munoz scored again.

Ella Dozois tied it up 3-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Sophia Sather .