High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Points were split as Minneapolis hosted Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks

Home-team Minneapolis and the visiting Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks claimed a point each with a 4-4 draw in the game on Thursday.

img_500240682_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 02, 2023 09:45 PM
Next up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Minneapolis players will face Delano/Rockford at home at 12 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden, while the Stormhawks host New Prague at 12 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.

