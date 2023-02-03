Points were split as Minneapolis hosted Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks

Home-team Minneapolis and the visiting Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks claimed a point each with a 4-4 draw in the game on Thursday.

Next up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Minneapolis players will face Delano/Rockford at home at 12 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden, while the Stormhawks host New Prague at 12 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.