Points were split as Maple Grove Crimson hosted Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers

The home-team Maple Grove Crimson and the visiting Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers claimed a point each with a 1-1 draw in the game on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Crimson took the lead when Ella Olson scored the first goal assisted by Pim Wilhelmy.

Midway through, Noelle Hemr scored a goal, assisted by Ella O'Hearn , making the score 1-1.