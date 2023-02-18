Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Points were split as Maple Grove Crimson hosted Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers

The home-team Maple Grove Crimson and the visiting Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers claimed a point each with a 1-1 draw in the game on Friday.

February 17, 2023 10:22 PM

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Crimson took the lead when Ella Olson scored the first goal assisted by Pim Wilhelmy.

Midway through, Noelle Hemr scored a goal, assisted by Ella O'Hearn , making the score 1-1.

