Points were split as Farmington Tigers hosted Burnsville
The home-team Farmington Tigers and the visiting Burnsville claimed a point each with a 0-0 draw in the game on Thursday.
Coming up:
Both teams play on Saturday, with the Tigers hosting the Irish at 3 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena, and the Burnsville players playing the Lightning at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.