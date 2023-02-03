High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Points were split as Farmington Tigers hosted Burnsville

The home-team Farmington Tigers and the visiting Burnsville claimed a point each with a 0-0 draw in the game on Thursday.

img_500240753_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 02, 2023 10:34 PM
Share

The home-team Farmington Tigers and the visiting Burnsville claimed a point each with a 0-0 draw in the game on Thursday.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Tigers hosting the Irish at 3 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena, and the Burnsville players playing the Lightning at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.