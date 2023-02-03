Points were split as Duluth Northern Stars hosted Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

The home-team Duluth Northern Stars and the visiting Elk River/Zimmerman Elks claimed a point each with a 2-2 draw in the game on Thursday.

Coming up:

The Elks play against Rogers on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Northern Stars will face Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum on Friday at 1 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.