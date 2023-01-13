Points were split as Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers hosted Moose Lake Area Rebels

The home-team Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers and the visiting Moose Lake Area Rebels claimed a point each with a 1-1 draw in the game on Thursday.

The Rebels took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Hallie Klavu .

The Hilltoppers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Hailey Cummins late into the first, assisted by Avery Lian.

The Hilltoppers were called for no penalties, while the Rebels received no penalties.

Coming up:

The Hilltoppers host the International Falls Broncos on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Rebels will face Gentry on the road on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.