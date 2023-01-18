Points were split as Bemidji Lumberjacks hosted Crookston Pirates

The home-team Bemidji Lumberjacks and the visiting Crookston Pirates claimed a point each with a 1-1 draw in the game on Tuesday.

The hosting Lumberjacks took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Elizabeth Oster . Bella Webb assisted.

Reese Swanson scored in the second period, assisted by Cassie Solheim and Brekken Tull.

Next games:

The Pirates play against Gentry on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena. The Lumberjacks will face Grand Rapids-Greenway on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center.