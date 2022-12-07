Pioske's two goals net Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks victory over Albert Lea Tigers

The Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks bested the visiting Albert Lea Tigers on Monday, ending 5-1.

The White Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Sydney Leonard struck, assisted by Gisella Harder .

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the White Hawks.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 5-1 early into the third period when Morgan Goskeson netted one, assisted by Elizabeth Willett and Hanna Austinson .

Coming up:

The Tigers play against Minnesota River on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens. The White Hawks will face Warroad on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena.