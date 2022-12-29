Pine City Area Dragons win at home against Western Wisconsin Stars

The Pine City Area Dragons won when they visited the Western Wisconsin Stars on Wednesday. The final score was 4-1.

The Dragons took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Lexa Valvoda .

The Dragons increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Rhiannon Ashworth scored, assisted by Abby Aagaard .

Isabella Schneider then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 3-0. Arissa Rydberg assisted.

Taylor Larson narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Josie Sawicki and Brooke Olson.

Abby Aagaard increased the lead to 4-1 only seconds later, assisted by Rhiannon Ashworth.

Next up:

The Dragons travel to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Eagan Wildcats. The Stars host North St. Paul/Tartan to play the TNT on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Tartan Arena.