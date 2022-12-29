SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Pine City Area Dragons win at home against Western Wisconsin Stars

The Pine City Area Dragons won when they visited the Western Wisconsin Stars on Wednesday. The final score was 4-1.

December 29, 2022 11:01 AM
The Dragons took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Lexa Valvoda .

The Dragons increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Rhiannon Ashworth scored, assisted by Abby Aagaard .

Isabella Schneider then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 3-0. Arissa Rydberg assisted.

Taylor Larson narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Josie Sawicki and Brooke Olson.

Abby Aagaard increased the lead to 4-1 only seconds later, assisted by Rhiannon Ashworth.

Next up:

The Dragons travel to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Eagan Wildcats. The Stars host North St. Paul/Tartan to play the TNT on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Tartan Arena.