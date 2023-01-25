Pine City Area Dragons secure much-needed win

The Pine City Area Dragons have gone through a tough spell with a run of six straight defeats. But after a 5-1 victory over the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers, things are looking brighter.

The Dragons opened strong, early in the game with Ava Rydberg scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Malia Mikyska .

The Dragons increased the lead to 2-0, after only 43 seconds into the second period when Rhiannon Ashworth found the back of the net, assisted by Arissa Rydberg .

The Dragons increased the lead to 3-0, after only 49 seconds into the third period when Jennae Szucs netted one, assisted by Rhiannon Ashworth.

Isabel Skarohild narrowed the gap to 3-1 three minutes later.

Abby Aagaard increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later, assisted by Emma Hermanson .

Rhiannon Ashworth increased the lead to 5-1 five minutes later, assisted by Isabella Schneider .

Coming up:

The Dragons play against North Shore on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena. The Tigers will face Hopkins/Park on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena.