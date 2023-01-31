High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Pine City Area Dragons got a shut out against Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

The Pine City Area Dragons picked up a decisive home win against the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

img_500238624_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 30, 2023 09:36 PM
Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Dragons hosting Breck at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center, and the Tigers visiting Northern Lakes at 7 p.m. CST at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.