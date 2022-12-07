Pine City Area Dragons got a shut out against Northern Lakes Lightning

The Pine City Area Dragons picked up a decisive road win against the Northern Lakes Lightning. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The Dragons started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Lexa Valvoda scoring in the first period, assisted by Jennae Szucs .

The Dragons increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Abby Aagaard scored, assisted by Rhiannon Ashworth .

The Dragons scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Dragons increased the lead to 6-0, after only 31 seconds into the third period when Jennae Szucs beat the goalie again, assisted by Samantha Root and Brenna Youngbauer . That left the final score at 6-0.

The Lightning were called for no penalties, while the Dragons received no penalties.

Coming up:

The Dragons play against Minneapolis on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Sports Center. The Lightning will face Morris/Benson Area on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center.