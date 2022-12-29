Pine City Area Dragons beat Western Wisconsin Stars

The Pine City Area Dragons won their home game against the Western Wisconsin Stars on Wednesday, ending 4-1.

The Dragons took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Lexa Valvoda .

The Dragons increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Rhiannon Ashworth beat the goalie, assisted by Abby Aagaard .

The Dragons made it 3-0 with a goal from Isabella Schneider .

Taylor Larson narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Josie Sawicki and Brooke Olson.

Abby Aagaard increased the lead to 4-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Rhiannon Ashworth.

Coming up:

The Dragons travel to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Eagan Wildcats. The Stars will face North St. Paul/Tartan on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Tartan Arena.