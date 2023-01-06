Pasqua scores twice in Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights' win over Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks

The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights bested the hosting Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks 4-1 on Thursday.

The Stormhawks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brenna Westerhaus .

The Red Knights tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Brooklyn Riley scored, assisted by Ellie Stewart.

The Red Knights took the lead within the first minute of the second period when Ella Pasqua found the back of the net, assisted by Ellie Stewart and Annie Juckniess.

Ella Pasqua increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Addison Morris and Siena Carver.

Kendall Hassler increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Ella Pasqua and Ellie Stewart.

Next games:

The Red Knights play against Orono on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The Stormhawks will face Minneapolis on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Orono Ice Arena.