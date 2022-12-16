Park Wolfpack win on the road against North St. Paul/Tartan TNT

A close game saw the Park Wolfpack just edge out the North St. Paul/Tartan TNT on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.

Park's Kyra Stofer scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Molly Villas. Maggie Jensen and Taylar Nadler assisted.

The TNT tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Ellie Volkers scored.

Alaina Post scored late into the second period, assisted by Lauren Osland.

The TNT tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Alaina Hedberg found the back of the net, assisted by Emily Knoblauch .

Kyra Stofer took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Taylar Nadler.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.