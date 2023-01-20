Park Wolfpack win against Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs – despite deficit

Ahead of the final period, the Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs led 2-1. However, the Park Wolfpack changed things in their favor and won. The game ended 5-3.

The visiting Mustangs took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Callie Iane.

The Mustangs increased the lead to 2-0, after only 46 seconds into the second period when Kyra Chervany beat the goalie.

The Wolfpack made it 2-1 with a goal from Lauren Osland.

Kyra Chervany increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Lauren Ballinger.

Morgan Kelsey narrowed the gap to 3-2 two minutes later, assisted by Alyssa Hill.

Taylar Nadler tied the game 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Maggie Jensen and Kyra Stofer.

Taylar Nadler took the lead one minute later, assisted by Maggie Jensen.

Three minutes later, Taylar Nadler scored again, turning the game around for the Wolfpack.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Wolfpack will host the Rangers at 2 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center and the Mustangs will play against the Raiders at 3 p.m. CST at Highland Ice Arena.