Park Wolfpack end four-loss run

The game between the Dodge County Wildcats and the Park Wolfpack finished 2-2 on Friday – no doubt a relief for Park after four straight defeats.

The hosting Wildcats took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Abby Simons . Abby Zeitler and Maysie Koch assisted.

Taylar Nadler scored midway through the second period, assisted by Maggie Jensen.

Nora Carstensen took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Maysie Koch and Kylie Meyer .

Josie Leonard tied it up 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Cassidy Moen.

Next games:

The Wildcats host Armstrong/Cooper on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Dodge County Ice Arena. The Wolfpack host Cretin-Derham Hall to play the Raiders on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena - Section 3AA Quarterfinal.