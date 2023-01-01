Park Wolfpack decide the game with four goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the home-team Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers held out fine against the Park Wolfpack. Park fought back in the third period and won the game 7-1.

The Wolfpack took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Molly Villas. Maggie Jensen and Alaina Post assisted.

The Wolfpack increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Alaina Post scored, assisted by Kyra Stofer.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 2-1 three minutes into the period when Katelyn Chaffee beat the goalie, assisted by Addison Chaffee .

Late, Alaina Post scored a goal, assisted by Tori Stepka, making the score 3-1.

The Wolfpack increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Maggie Jensen found the back of the net, assisted by Kyra Stofer.

The Wolfpack increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third when Lauren Osland netted one, assisted by Josie Leonard.

Avery Tait increased the lead to 6-1 late into the third, assisted by Alaina Post.

Keira Brennan increased the lead to 7-1 only seconds later, assisted by Molly Villas.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Tigers will play the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena, and the Wolfpack will play the Mustangs at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.