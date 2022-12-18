Park Wolfpack continue to win – now have three wins in a row

After a tough period, the Park Wolfpack get things going. On Saturday, they played the North St. Paul/Tartan TNT and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, North St. Paul/Tartan walked away with 3-2.

The hosting Wolfpack started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Taylar Nadler scoring in the first minute, assisted by Kyra Stofer.

The Wolfpack's Morgan Kelsey increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Cassidy Moen.

Maggie Jensen scored early in the second period, assisted by Madison Brinkman.

Riley Novak narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Lilli Wold .

The TNT narrowed the gap again late in the third when Katelyn Hackman scored, assisted by Greta Culshaw-Klein .

Next games:

The Wolfpack travel to the White Bear Lake Area Bears on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center. The TNT will face Hill-Murray at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at North Polar Arena.